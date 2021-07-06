Bridger Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridger Management LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 306,793 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 3.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $34,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 46,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

