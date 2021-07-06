Bridger Management LLC Has $53.81 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bridger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,853 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.29% of Caesars Entertainment worth $53,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $5.24 on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,991. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.