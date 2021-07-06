Bridger Management LLC Invests $18.54 Million in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 949,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,000. Zogenix makes up approximately 1.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 1.70% of Zogenix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zogenix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,499. The company has a market cap of $991.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.