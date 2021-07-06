Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371,281 shares during the period. Brightcove makes up 7.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brightcove worth $51,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,018. The stock has a market cap of $574.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

