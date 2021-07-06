British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $357,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 171,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 5,358.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.