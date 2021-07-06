British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.