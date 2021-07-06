Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $60.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE AMWL opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.