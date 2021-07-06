Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $60.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE AMWL opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

