Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $935.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $848.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

