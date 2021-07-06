Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Franklin Covey posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 128,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,510. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

