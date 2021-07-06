Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,634. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.