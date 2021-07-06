Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 18,122,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,132,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

