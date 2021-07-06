Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 32,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,681. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.