Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $648.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.10 million and the highest is $705.34 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $953.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,065.43. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $550.09 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

