Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.77). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. 10,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,844. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 884.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

