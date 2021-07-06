Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 501,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.