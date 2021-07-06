Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $922.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

