Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $87.17 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

