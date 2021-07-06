Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.95 and the lowest is $3.40. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $14.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,983. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

