Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $39.50

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $25.18 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

