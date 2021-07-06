Brokerages Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT at $21.38

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $21,260,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

