Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $60.80

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 185,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,743. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.