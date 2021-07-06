Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $24.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

