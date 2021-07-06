Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $24.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
