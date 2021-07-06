Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $29.38

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 473,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.