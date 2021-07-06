Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $40.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
