Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $40.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

