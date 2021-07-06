Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.