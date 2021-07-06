Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.