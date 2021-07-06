Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) PT at $17.50

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE RLGY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

