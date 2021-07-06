Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target at $12.25

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

SYBX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $5,331,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.89 on Friday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

