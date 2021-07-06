Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $48.80

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

