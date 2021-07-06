Brokers Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.