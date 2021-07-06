Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.53. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

