Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 204,933 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $486,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.78. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

