Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,140,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $516.48. 18,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.01 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

