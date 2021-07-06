Brown Advisory Inc. Has $210.39 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $210,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.72. 3,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

