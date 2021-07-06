Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,322,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 297,954 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $318,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,952,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 152.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

