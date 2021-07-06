Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 2,667 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,539,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 14,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,304. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

