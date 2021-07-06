Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,410,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 120,287 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 120,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. 311,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

