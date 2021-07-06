Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 730 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.40. The stock had a trading volume of 114,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.22 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

