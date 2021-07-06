Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.09. 202,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.32 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.