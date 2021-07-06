BRP (TSE:DOO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$122.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.90.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$97.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.32. BRP has a 1 year low of C$54.40 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.