Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) versus Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Financial Analysis

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bruker and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.99 billion 5.91 $157.80 million $1.35 57.45 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 23.86 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 9.63% 26.44% 8.49% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bruker and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 3 4 0 2.38 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $63.80, suggesting a potential downside of 17.74%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves academic and government research customers; pharmaceutical and biotechnology, diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and other industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; academic institutions and medical schools; contract research organizations; nonprofit and for-profit forensics, and environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories; agriculture, food, and beverage safety laboratories; hospitals and government departments; agencies; raw material manufacturers; and other businesses involved in materials analysis through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

