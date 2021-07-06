ByteNext One Day Volume Reaches $656,233.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $656,233.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00134781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00165953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,891.44 or 1.00088756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00949939 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.