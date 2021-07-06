Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 47,713 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

