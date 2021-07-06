Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. ICAP boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

