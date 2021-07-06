Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 565.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,960 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Shares of QRVO opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.