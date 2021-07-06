Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 864,306 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864,306 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Ryanair worth $46,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

