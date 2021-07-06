Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AON were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 537,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LFL Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

AON stock opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.50. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.