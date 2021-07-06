Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52. Camtek has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.