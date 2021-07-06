Canaccord Genuity Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$45.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOWFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BOWFF traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.