Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $164.66 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

